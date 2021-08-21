UrduPoint.com

New US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Target 2 Russian Companies, 2 Vessels - Treasury

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:00 AM

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target 2 Russian Companies, 2 Vessels - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and two vessels over their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The new sanctions target the Russian insurance company Konstanta and the company Nobility, along with the Ostap Sheremeta vessel linked to Nobility, the Treasury Department said. Also targeted was the Russian-flagged vessel Ivan Sidorenko.

The United States has also re-issued a license that will allow businesses and individuals to conduct limited transactions with Russia's Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (MRS), provided that these are not related to the Nord Stream 2 project, the Treasury Department said.

The Nord Stream 2 project, which is 99 percent completed, provides for the construction of a 745-mile offshore twin pipeline aimed to supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia directly to Germany. Ukraine and several eastern European states called on the European Union to abandon the project, citing the bloc's perceived over-dependence on Moscow.

Russia has insisted that the Nord Stream 2 is an entirely commercial undertaking, urging critics to stop politicizing the project.

