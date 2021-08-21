New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Target Two Russian Companies, Vessel - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and a vessel over their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the Treasury Department said on Friday

The new sanctions target Russian insurance company Konstanta and the company Nobility, along with the Ostap Sheremeta vessel linked to Nobility, the Treasury Department said.

The United States has also re-issued a license that will allow businesses and individuals to conduct limited transactions with Russia's Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (MRS), provided that these are not related to the Nord Stream 2 project, the Treasury Department added.