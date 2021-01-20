New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Violate International Law - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) New US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline violate international law and attempt to create an advantage for the United States in the European energy market, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

The Department of Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route.

"The United States went beyond decency in an attempt to achieve its opportunistic goals. They violate the norms of international law, the principles of fair and free trade," Antonov said on Tuesday. "All this is nothing more than blatant unfair competition. The desire to create an advantage for itself in the energy market of Europe, to force the countries of the region to buy American raw materials."