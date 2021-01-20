UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Violate International Law - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

New US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Violate International Law - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) New US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline violate international law and attempt to create an advantage for the United States in the European energy market, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

The Department of Treasury on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner KVT-Rus for building the Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting route.

"The United States went beyond decency in an attempt to achieve its opportunistic goals. They violate the norms of international law, the principles of fair and free trade," Antonov said on Tuesday. "All this is nothing more than blatant unfair competition. The desire to create an advantage for itself in the energy market of Europe, to force the countries of the region to buy American raw materials."

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Buy United States Market All

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

3 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

3 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

3 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

3 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

3 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.