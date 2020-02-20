UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions On Rosneft Trading S.A. Will Only Damage Russia-US Relations - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:24 PM

New US Sanctions on Rosneft Trading S.A. Will Only Damage Russia-US Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russia sees Washington's new sanctions on a subsidiary of Rosneft, imposed over its cooperation with Venezuela, as a manifestation of unfair competition that will only damage the Russian-US relations, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

The US announced on Tuesday sanctions against Swiss-based Rosneft Trading S.A. and its head, Didier Casimiro, accusing the Rosneft oil brokerage subsidiary of handling Venezuela's exports in circumvention of US sanctions. The US also gave its allies 90 days to cut ties with Rosneft Trading S.A.

"Apart from geopolitical aims, such usage of administrative resources by the US authorities is often motivated by the trivial desire to secure an advantage for US companies that do not withstand fair competition, competition with private companies.

I am in fact talking about competition with Russian producers in global markets. I think ... this is how these steps may be qualified," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have also repeatedly said that Washington should understand it will not achieve anything through economic and military pressure on Russia. This is just self-deceit. The only thing they can do is to aggravate the situation in the bilateral relations," the spokeswoman added.

Zakharova stressed that the restrictions would not make Russia change its policy on Venezuela.

"These sanctions have not influenced and cannot influence Russia's international policy, including its cooperation with the legitimate authorities of Venezuela, Syria, Iran or any other country, on which or on cooperation with which similar unilateral restrictions may be imposed," she said.

