New US Sanctions On Russia Target 285 Individuals, 11 Organizations - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 07:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has imposed its new Russia-related sanctions on 285 individuals and 11 organizations following referenda in Ukrainian territories on accession to the Russian Federation, the US Treasury said on Friday.

Among the sanctioned individuals are members of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his family, the wife, and son of Russian Security Council Deputy Chief and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the family members of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, and many others.

