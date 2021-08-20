New US Sanctions on Russia to Take Effect Sept. 7, Last at Least 12 Months - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The latest wave of sanctions that the United States imposed on Russia in response to the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny will go into effect next month and remain in place for at least a year, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"These latest sanctions on Russia pursuant to the CBW (Chemical and Biological Control and Warfare Elimination) Act ... will take effect upon the publication of a Federal Register notice expected on September 7, 2021, and they will remain in place for a minimum of 12 months," the Treasury said in a notice on its website.