New US Sanctions On Venezuela Target 10 Individuals, 13 Entities - Treasury Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:25 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The United States imposed new sanctions on 10 individuals and 13 entities in countries including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the United States, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Treasury is targeting those behind Maduro's sophisticated corruption schemes, as well as the global network of shell companies that profit from the former regime's military-controlled food distribution program," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The sanctioned individuals include Colombian businessmen Alex Nain Saab Moran and Alvaro Enrique Pulido Rubio, as well as three stepsons of President Nicolas Maduro, Walter, Yosser and Yoswal, the statement said.

