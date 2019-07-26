New US Sanctions on Venezuela Target 10 Individuals, 13 Companies

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States imposed new sanctions on 10 individuals and 13 companies in a global network that supplies food used by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to reward supporters and punish enemies, the Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The United States imposed new sanctions on 10 individuals and 13 companies in a global network that supplies food used by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to reward supporters and punish enemies, the Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday.

"Treasury is targeting those behind Maduro's sophisticated corruption schemes, as well as the global network of shell companies that profit from the former regime's military-controlled food distribution program," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a press release.

The release named Colombian businessmen Alex Saab and Alvaro Pulido, as ringleaders of a global network that buys, processes and ships food for Venezuela's Local Committees for Supply and Production agency, known by the Spanish acronym CLAP.

"The corruption network that operates the CLAP program has allowed Maduro and his family members to steal from the Venezuelan people," the release said. "They use food as a form of social control, to reward political supporters and punish opponents, all the while pocketing hundreds of millions of dollars through a number of fraudulent schemes."

The network includes companies in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the United States, the release said.

Saab's involvement with the CLAP program started in 2016 when he and his partner, Pulido, devised a corporate structure to acquire the food from a foreign distributor, assemble it in a foreign country, and ship it to Venezuela, all at the most profitable rate for themselves, the release added.

Under Maduro's watch, Saab reaped substantial profits which were used to pay kickbacks to Venezuelan officials for government contracts that included access to the nation's gold mines, while importing only a fraction of the food needed for the CLAP program, according to the release.

Saab and Pulido made hundreds of millions of dollars in profits from the scheme, enough to bribe officials to import the food into Venezuela and also win lucrative government contracts, the release said.

By offering food through the program, the government is able to maintain control because many Venezuelan citizens do not have enough money to buy food and therefore depend on the rations CLAP provides to survive, the release said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a separate release accused Maduro's stepsons and associates for using the food allocation program to steal hundreds of millions of dollars.

The United States, Pompeo added, will continue to support opposition leader Guaido and the people of Venezuela.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. For his part, Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela in order to control the country's vast natural resources.