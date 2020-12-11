UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions Seem Deliberately Made Up - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fri 11th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Latest US sanctions seem deliberate and groundless, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"Yet another batch of restrictions, as Americans are wont to do, which appears deliberate in nature and is not supported by any evidence.

This is a clumsy PR attempt to foist the image of Russians as human rights abusers upon the international community," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

On Thursday, the United States announced that it had added a football club and a charity foundation from Russia's Chechen Republic to its sanctions list.

