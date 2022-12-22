UrduPoint.com

New US Sanctions Target 10 Russian Entities - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 09:23 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on another 10 Russian entities, including technology companies and research institutes, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on another 10 Russian entities, including technology companies and research institutes, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

The list of the sanctioned entities includes Concern Morinformsystem Agat, Battery Company Rigel, Central Research Institute of Marine Engineering, Concern Avrora Scientific and Production Association, Concern Central Institute for Scientific Research Elektropribor, and Marine Bridge and Navigation Systems among others, OFAC said in a press release.

More Stories From World

