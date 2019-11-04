The US Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces and nine individuals including the son of the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The US Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces and nine individuals including the son of the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei,

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action today against Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and nine individuals who are appointees of, or have acted for or on behalf of, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian regime's unelected Supreme Leader," Treasury said in a press release.