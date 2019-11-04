UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions Target Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, 9 Individuals - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:51 PM

New US Sanctions Target Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, 9 Individuals - Treasury

The US Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces and nine individuals including the son of the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The US Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces and nine individuals including the son of the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei,

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action today against Iran's Armed Forces General Staff and nine individuals who are appointees of, or have acted for or on behalf of, Ali Khamenei, the Iranian regime's unelected Supreme Leader," Treasury said in a press release.

Related Topics

Iran

Recent Stories

US slaps sanctions on Iran supreme leader's aides ..

1 second ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of mother of ..

5 seconds ago

Govt, opposition committee agree to continue talks ..

6 seconds ago

Minister Livestock inaugurates live stock stall a ..

10 seconds ago

Govt, opposition committees to continue talks on T ..

5 minutes ago

Plastics poisoning sea life and affecting humans: ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.