UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions Target Iran's Petrochemical, Petroleum Industries - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:36 AM

New US Sanctions Target Iran's Petrochemical, Petroleum Industries - Treasury

The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions against six international petrochemical and petroleum companies and two persons accused of helping Iran skirt sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions against six international petrochemical and petroleum companies and two persons accused of helping Iran skirt sanctions, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Friday.

OFAC "took action against four international petrochemical and petroleum companies that have collectively transferred the equivalent of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of exports from the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), an entity instrumental in Iran's petroleum and petrochemical industries, which helps to finance Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and its terrorist proxies," the Treasury said in a statement.

At the same time the State Department imposed sanctions on other companies and senior executives involved in the recent transport of petrochemical products from Iran, the Treasury said. OFAC's website indicated that a total of two individuals and six companies were targeted in the latest Iran-related designations.

According to the Treasury, the sanctioned Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance), a Hong Kong-based broker that has branches in Iran, United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, and Germany, last year ordered the transfer of millions of dollars to NIOC as payment for Iranian petrochemicals, crude oil, and petroleum products sent to the UAE and China "after the expiration of any applicable significant reduction exceptions."

"In facilitating these shipments, Triliance worked to conceal the Iranian origin of these products. Triliance has also facilitated the sale of millions of dollars' worth of petroleum products involving Naftiran Intertrade Company, a subsidiary of NIOC, to companies in China," the release noted. "Additionally, Triliance Kish Petrochemical Company, which is the Iran-based branch of Triliance, recently changed its name and operates as Tiba Parsian Kish Petrochemical.

"

"Similarly, in 2019, Hong Kong-based Sage Energy HK Limited (Sage Energy) and Shanghai-based Peakview Industry Co. Limited (Peakview) each ordered the transfer of the equivalent of millions of dollars to NIOC for exports after the expiration of any applicable significant reduction exceptions," it added. "In 2019, Dubai-based Beneathco DMCC also ordered the transfer of the equivalent of several million dollars to NIOC. In late 2018, Beneathco DMCC offered to assist NIOC in hiding the origin of Iranian products destined for the United Arab Emirates."

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and re-introduced wide-ranging sanctions against Tehran. Washington vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that other countries stop any purchases from that country or risk being sanctioned.

The nuclear agreement - also signed by China, France, Germany, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union - stipulated that Iran should keep its nuclear program peaceful and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

On the first anniversary of the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, Iran announced a gradual reduction of its obligations under the accord.

Earlier in January, in the aftermath of the US drone attack that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran announced that it was discontinuing its remaining obligations under the nuclear agreement.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said that despite the rollback, Tehran is not interested in possessing nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist United Nations Exchange Exports Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union UAE Company Oil Germany Sale Tehran Same United Kingdom United States United Arab Emirates January May 2015 2018 2019 From Agreement Industry Top Million Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.