New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 12:45 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The new round of US sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targets Russian tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev and his network as well as Russian financial institution Transkapitalbank, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

OFAC sanctioned Malofeyev for having allegedly acted on behalf of the Russian government and violated US sanctions, the Treasury Department said in a press release. The sanctions target Malofeyev, his son, and his companies, including the media company Tsargrad, according to the press release.

The United States is also imposing sanctions on the private Russian financial institution Transkapitalbank for purportedly offering clients the ability to conduct transactions in violation of US sanctions, the press release said.

