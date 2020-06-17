New US Sanctions Target Syrian General Maher Assad, Iranian Fatemiyoun in Syria - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Newly imposed US sanctions against Syria target President Bashar Assad's brother and top General Maher al-Assad, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday upon revealing 39 new designations.

"We are designating .... the funder of these atrocities Mohammed Hamsho and Iranian militia Fatemiyoun Division ...

We are further designating Maher al-Assad, along with his Fourth Division of the Syrian Arab Army and its leadership Ghassan Ali Bilal and Samer al-Dana," Pompeo said.

He added that the US also designated President Bashar Assad's sister Bushra Assad and sister-in-law Manal Assad, along with Hamsho's relatives Ahmad Sabir Hamsho, Amr Hamsho, Ali Hamsho, Rania al-Dabbas, and Sumaia Hamcho.