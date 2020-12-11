New US Sanctions To Deepen Crisis In Relations With Russia - Ambassador Antonov
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States' new sanctions against two Russians and six Russian entities will further damage the bilateral relationship, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters.
"The actions of the US administration are just another unfriendly and detrimental move against Russia which will deepen the crisis in bilateral relations," the Russian ambassador to Washington said on Thursday.