UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions To Deepen Crisis In Relations With Russia - Ambassador Antonov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:00 AM

New US Sanctions to Deepen Crisis in Relations With Russia - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States' new sanctions against two Russians and six Russian entities will further damage the bilateral relationship, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"The actions of the US administration are just another unfriendly and detrimental move against Russia which will deepen the crisis in bilateral relations," the Russian ambassador to Washington said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

3 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

3 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

4 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

5 hours ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.