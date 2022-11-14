New US Sanctions to Target Transnational Network Helping Russian Military, Yellen Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen says the United States will introduce new sanctions against a transnational procurement network that has been involved in the purchase of technologies for the Russian military-industrial complex.

"This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia's war effort and deny equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls," Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

The new sanctions, which will be officially announced later on Monday, will target 14 individuals and 28 entities, including financial facilitators, according to Reuters.