MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The latest US sanctions are unlikely to make a big negative impact on the Russian military-industrial complex Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Tuesday.

On Monday, the United States published a list of 103 Russian and Chinese companies, which would face export restrictions because of links to the military,

"We have already gotten used to it, we do not even notice that," Borisov told reporters, when asked about potential impact of the sanctions.