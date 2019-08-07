UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions Will 'Destroy' Venezuela's Economy, Cause Millions To Suffer - Lawmaker

US President Donald Trump's new sanctions on Venezuela will destroy the country's economy and cause greater suffering for its people, US Congressman Jim McGovern said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump's new sanctions on Venezuela will destroy the country's economy and cause greater suffering for its people, US Congressman Jim McGovern said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to block the property of Venezuela's government in US jurisdiction, including the assets of the country's central bank and the PDVSA oil company. It also authorizes sanctions against anyone supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Today Donald Trump is doubling down on a failed policy to force regime change in Venezuela by imposing an embargo that will destroy what's left of the country's economy and cause millions more to flee," McGovern said via Twitter. "This is immoral."

McGovern added that the embargo will further reduce access to basic needs on a massive scale.

He said the only pro-human rights solution in Venezuela is to negotiate, however, the embargo will make that more difficult to achieve.

Venezuela's political crisis deepened in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself to be Venezuela's interim president. Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup to force a change of government in Venezuela and claim the country's resources.

Since May, the Venezuelan government and opposition have been engaged in talks mediated by the Norwegian government. In July, a Venezuelan government delegation and opposition representatives held a three-day round of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.

