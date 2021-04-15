UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions Will Not Affect Preparation For Putin-Biden Meeting - Russian Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:34 PM

Washington's new sanctions on Russian entities and individuals will not have any influence on the preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's committee for foreign affairs, told Sputnik on Thursday

"No, the sanctions will not have any influence. These are just unfriendly moves but not a cold war," Dzhabarov said.

More Stories From World

