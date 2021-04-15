UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions Won't 'help' Putin-Biden Summit Plans: Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:08 PM

New US sanctions won't 'help' Putin-Biden summit plans: Kremlin

The Kremlin said Thursday that planned US sanctions against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference and hacking will not "help" a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Thursday that planned US sanctions against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference and hacking will not "help" a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"What is currently being discussed -- likely sanctions -- will in no way help such a meeting. That is unambiguous," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

