New US Sanctions Won't 'help' Putin-Biden Summit Plans: Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:08 PM
The Kremlin said Thursday that planned US sanctions against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference and hacking will not "help" a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Thursday that planned US sanctions against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference and hacking will not "help" a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.
"What is currently being discussed -- likely sanctions -- will in no way help such a meeting. That is unambiguous," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.