New US Security Package For Ukraine Includes Heavy Artillery, Tactical Drones - Biden
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 07:35 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The new US security package for Ukraine will include heavy artillery, dozens of Howitzers ad well as tactical drones, President Joe Biden said on Thursday .
"This package includes heavy artillery weapons. Dozens of howitzers and 144,000 rounds of ammunition to go with those howitzers," Biden said. "It also includes more tactical drones."