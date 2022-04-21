New US Security Package for Ukraine Includes Heavy Artillery, Tactical Drones - Biden

The new US security package for Ukraine will include heavy artillery, dozens of Howitzers ad well as tactical drones, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

"This package includes heavy artillery weapons. Dozens of howitzers and 144,000 rounds of ammunition to go with those howitzers," Biden said. "It also includes more tactical drones."