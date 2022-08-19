- Home
- World
- News
- New US Security Package for Ukraine Includes 1,000 Javelins, 1,500 TOW Missiles - Official
New US Security Package For Ukraine Includes 1,000 Javelins, 1,500 TOW Missiles - Official
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 10:02 PM
The United States will provide 1,000 Javelins and 1,500 TOW missiles as part of the new $775 million security aid package for Ukraine, a senior defense official said on Friday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States will provide 1,000 Javelins and 1,500 TOW missiles as part of the new $775 million security aid package for Ukraine, a senior defense official said on Friday.
"We're providing TOW missiles, so 1,500 TOW missiles ...
There is this ongoing need for anti-armor capability," the official told a briefing.
The US will also provide an additional 1,000 Javelin anti-armor systems.
In addition to the Javelins, 2,000 rounds of anti-armor ammunition will be delivered to Ukraine. Those will service the anti-armor and anti-personal weaponry currently operated by the Ukrainian military.