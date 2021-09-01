New US-South Korea Defense Cost-Sharing Pact Takes Effect - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) A new agreement regulating the sharing of costs for the upkeep of American troops in South Korea until 2025 came into force on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.

In March, South Korea agreed to increase its share of payments for the maintenance of US troops stationed in the country by 13.

9% as part of the new Special Measures Agreement. Following 18 months of negotiations, the pact was signed in April and ratified by the South Korean parliament on August 31.

Under the new deal, South Korea will have to pay 1.183 trillion won (around $1.02 billion) this year for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong USFK. From 2022 to 2025, these payments are subject to increase, with next year's payment up by 5.4%.