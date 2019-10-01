New US Spacecraft to Conduct First Manned Flights to ISS in 2020 - Roscosmos Chief

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spacecraft and Boeing's Starliners will make the first manned flights to the International Space Station in 2020, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said Tuesday.

"The Americans expect that they will start flying on board their own spacecraft. According to NASA, with whom we were negotiating now at Baikonur, they hope to solve their main problems - both Boeing and SpaceX - by the end of this year," Rogozin told reporters at the First All-Russian Conference on Space education "The Road to Space".

"So the crew will fly next year. We wish them success," he said.