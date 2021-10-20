UrduPoint.com

New US Special Envoy For Afghanistan May Visit Russia In November - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:39 PM

The new US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, may visit Russia in November, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told reporters on Wednesday

"In November," Kabulov said in response to the relevant question.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Zalmay Khalilzad stepped down as special Afghanistan envoy. Khalilzad said that he made the decision to resign at a time when Washington is beginning a new phase of policy toward Kabul following on the withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

