WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) It is questionable whether the newly-announced withdrawal agreement between Washington and the Taliban represents a real step towards fulfilling President Donald Trump's campaign promise to extract American troops from Afghan soil, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told Sputnik.

On Monday, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said a draft agreement had been struck with the Taliban that calls for the United States to withdraw some 5,000 troops within the next 135 days.

"Any step that moves toward candidate Trump's stated goal of getting out of Afghanistan is welcome. Whether this tentative agreement is really that is another question. Not only will [the United States] be leaving in more troops, around 8,000, than would be withdrawn there is every indication of an entrenchment of the CIA's presence," Jatras said on Tuesday.

According to a report by the New York Times, some White House advisers have proposed secretly expanding the CIA presence in Afghanistan if US regular troops are withdrawn.

Jatras also observed that under the tentative agreement reached in Doha, the Taliban will fight al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which is what the Syrians, Russians, and Hezbollah are doing in Syria, "for which they get no credit from Washington.

"

"The fact is, the 'war on terror' was always a mirage," Jatras said. "Americans aren't in Afghanistan to fight terrorists, we're there as a forward salient against China primarily - stirring up trouble with Muslim Uyghur jihadists in Xinjiang - and against Iran."

US military forces had always had other, long-term strategic reasons for their operational deployment in Afghanistan, Jatras explained.

"It's unlikely the Deep State will consent to give that up, whether Trump wins or loses next year," Jatras added.

The ninth round of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha finished on Sunday. The talks have been centered on reaching a deal that would entail the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the Taliban's promise to cut ties to terrorist organizations and a guarantee that the country would not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.