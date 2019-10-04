UrduPoint.com
New US Tariffs On EU Goods To Affect American Consumers - French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:35 PM

New US Tariffs on EU Goods to Affect American Consumers - French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume

French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said on Friday that the US tariffs against EU products, recently approved by the World Trade Organization (WTO) as retaliation for the bloc's illegal subsidies for Airbus, will affect consumers in the United States and called on all parties to peacefully resolve the trade tensions

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said on Friday that the US tariffs against EU products, recently approved by the World Trade Organization (WTO) as retaliation for the bloc's illegal subsidies for Airbus, will affect consumers in the United States and called on all parties to peacefully resolve the trade tensions.

The WHO ruled on Wednesday that the United States could impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in response to the bloc giving subsidies to Airbus and thereby putting its US competitor Boeing at a disadvantage. Washington has requested 10 percent tariffs on civil aircraft and 25 percent tariffs on a number of food imports, including French, Spanish, German and UK still wines and single malt Scotch whiskey.

"The minister regrets that French agricultural products, in particular wines, will soon be subject to additional unmanageable export taxes.

This decision is directed against American consumers themselves, who choose French craftsmanship and product quality," Guillaume said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

The minister said he intended to support affected sectors of agriculture, and expressed hope that a just solution to the dispute would be found.

"The desire of the government, as well as the European Commission, in any case is to find a fair settlement regarding the Airbus/Boeing dossier as soon as possible, to remain within the framework of an amicable solution and not to expose economic operators to negative consequences," the minister said.

EU-US trade tensions have been mounting since the US administration introduced tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe on May 31, 2018. The next month, the bloc retaliated with 25 percent tariffs on US motorcycles and other items, including whiskey.

