New US Trial Tests Multi-Drug Cocktail on Patients With Severe COVID-19 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States began enrolling hospitalized patients who are unable to maintain blood oxygen levels needed to survive due to severe COVID-19 infection in a phase 3 trial of drug combinations, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday.

"Finding more effective therapeutics for critically ill COVID-19 patients remains an essential need in the ongoing response to the pandemic," the NIH National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a press release. "We need more treatment options to increase the chances of recovery for people who are extremely sick so they can leave the hospital more quickly, continue their recovery at home, and return to life as usual."

The trial involves two medications now used for less severe cases: the anti-viral drug remdesivir and aviptadil, the synthetic version of a substance made naturally in the human body that appears to have lung-protective antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects, the release said.

Both drugs are licensed in the United States for treating hospitalized patients with COVID-19, however, the benefit in patients with more severe COVID-19 remains unclear, the release added.

The trial consists of multiple sub-studies, each enrolling about 620 patients who require high-flow supplemental oxygen, including those on ventilators. Patients will be randomly assigned to either receive one of the two drugs, a cocktail of both drugs or a placebo, according to the release.