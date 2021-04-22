UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Trial Tests Multi-Drug Cocktail On Patients With Severe COVID-19 - Health Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:27 PM

New US Trial Tests Multi-Drug Cocktail on Patients With Severe COVID-19 - Health Dept.

The United States began enrolling hospitalized patients who are unable to maintain blood oxygen levels needed to survive due to severe COVID-19 infection in a phase 3 trial of drug combinations, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States began enrolling hospitalized patients who are unable to maintain blood oxygen levels needed to survive due to severe COVID-19 infection in a phase 3 trial of drug combinations, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Thursday.

"Finding more effective therapeutics for critically ill COVID-19 patients remains an essential need in the ongoing response to the pandemic," the NIH National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in a press release. "We need more treatment options to increase the chances of recovery for people who are extremely sick so they can leave the hospital more quickly, continue their recovery at home, and return to life as usual."

The trial involves two medications now used for less severe cases: the anti-viral drug remdesivir and aviptadil, the synthetic version of a substance made naturally in the human body that appears to have lung-protective antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects, the release said.

Both drugs are licensed in the United States for treating hospitalized patients with COVID-19, however, the benefit in patients with more severe COVID-19 remains unclear, the release added.

The trial consists of multiple sub-studies, each enrolling about 620 patients who require high-flow supplemental oxygen, including those on ventilators. Patients will be randomly assigned to either receive one of the two drugs, a cocktail of both drugs or a placebo, according to the release.

Related Topics

Drugs United States Blood

Recent Stories

Court issues arrest warrants of Hanif Abassi in S ..

8 minutes ago

UAF declared second best university of the country ..

8 minutes ago

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

8 minutes ago

Maulana Fazlur-Rehman condemns Quetta blast

8 minutes ago

KPK govt to identify development priorities, proje ..

8 minutes ago

Walk against obesity held in Shikarpur

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.