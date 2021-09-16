UrduPoint.com

New US-UK-Australian Security Group To Back Canberra's Nuclear Sub Ambitions - Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A newly announced security working group comprising the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS) will back Canberra's ambition to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, a senior Biden administration official announced.

"Our first initiative as part of AUKUS is the three countries will announce later today the shared ambition to support Australia's desire to acquire nuclear-powered submarines," the official said on Wednesday.

The official explained that AUCUS will also announce efforts to spur cooperation across many new and emerging arenas - cyber, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies and some undersea capabilities.

"We will also work to sustain and deepen information and technology sharing, and I think you are going to see a much more dedicated effort to pursue integration of security and defense related science technology and industrial basis, and supply chains," the official said.

Later this month, the White House will host its first Quad leaders meeting, bringing together the leaders of Australia, India and Japan in an alliance similarly contrived to counter China.

