New US Ukraine Aid Includes Patriot System Munitions, AIM-7 Missiles, Stingers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The new US weapons package for Ukraine includes Patriot air defense systems, AIM-7 missiles for air defense, and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"The capabilities in this package include: Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems; AIM-7 missiles for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft systems," the statement said.

The package also includes 32 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 32 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, it added.