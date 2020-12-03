MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The tightening of US visa rules for members of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) is not in the interests of the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday, adding that the new restrictions would only damage the US image.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump's administration had issued new rules, limiting the duration of travel visas for the CPC members and their immediate families to one month. Previously, such visas were issued for 10 years. The policy took effect on Wednesday.

"China firmly opposes such practice. Instead of serving the interests of the United States, it will only further weaken or damage the country's self-claimed image of confidence and openness as well as systemic advantages. China urges the U.S. government to view China and China's development in a more rational, calm and impartial manner, and reject their hatred and distorted sentiments towards the CPC," Hua told reporters when asked about the news.

The spokeswoman added that Beijing was looking forward to normalizing its relations with Washington.

"We hope they [US] can work with China to enhance the correct understanding of each other through dialogue and communication, and jointly push for the sound and stable development of China-U.S. relations. This is the only way that serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both Chinese and American people and meets the common aspiration of the international community," Hua added.

Relations between the United States and China have been strained since 2017 when Washington updated its National Security Strategy to portray China as a major threat to US interests. Relations further soured in 2018, when the United States imposed tariffs on Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit leading to a tariff and trade war.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to US President-elect Joe Biden on what he said was Biden's victory in the election and expressed hope the troubled China-US relations would improve.