New US Weapons Package for Ukraine Shows Indifference to Crimes of Banderites - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The new package of US military assistance to Ukraine immediately after recent drone attacks on Moscow and the Moscow Region shows Washington's indifference to the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"The (US) authorities are again proudly talking about providing financial assistance and another batch of materiel to their crazed Kiev puppets... And this is right after a series of terrorist attacks by US proteges in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Instead of calling the Zelenskyy regime to account, Washington is demonstratively showing indifference to the crimes of Banderites," Antonov said.

The Pentagon said in a release on Wednesday the new security assistance package the United States has announced for Ukraine is valued at $300 million.

"The new US 'security package', totaling $300 million, effectively fuels the rotten regime in Kiev," the Russian ambassador said.

On Tuesday, eight drones were intercepted in and near Moscow in what the Russian Defense Ministry said was an attack carried out by Ukraine. Five drones were shot down and three diverted off course, failing to cause any significant damage or casualties. The Kremlin said this was likely Kiev's retaliation for earlier Russian strikes against a military decision-making center in Kiev. Earlier in May, two drones unsuccessfully tried to attack one of the Kremlin's buildings.