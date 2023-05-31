New US Weapons Package for Ukraine Valued at $300Mln - Pentagon

The new security assistance package the United States has announced for Ukraine is valued at $300 million, the Pentagon said in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The new security assistance package the United States has announced for Ukraine is valued at $300 million, the Pentagon said in a release on Wednesday.

"This security assistance package also contains artillery, anti-armor capabilities, and ammunition, including tens of millions of rounds of small arms ammunition, valued at up to $300 million to help Ukraine continue to defend its sovereign territory," the release said.