New US Weapons Package For Ukraine Valued At $300Mln - Pentagon

Published May 31, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The new security assistance package the United States has announced for Ukraine is valued at $300 million, the Pentagon said in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The new security assistance package the United States has announced for Ukraine is valued at $300 million, the Pentagon said in a release on Wednesday.

"This security assistance package also contains artillery, anti-armor capabilities, and ammunition, including tens of millions of rounds of small arms ammunition, valued at up to $300 million to help Ukraine continue to defend its sovereign territory," the release said.

