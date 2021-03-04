UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Wind Turbine Power Capacity Sets Record In 2020 - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

New US Wind Turbine Power Capacity Sets Record in 2020 - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The US installed more wind turbine capacity in 2020 than in any other year, the Energy Information Administration said in a report.

"Annual wind turbine capacity additions in the United States set a record in 2020, totaling 14.2 gigawatts (GW) and surpassing the previous record of 13.2 GW added in 2012," the report said on Wednesday.

In both 2019 and 2020, more wind power capacity came on line than any other generating technology, the report added, possibly due to the pending expiration of existing tax credits - a situation that also occurred in 2012.

In December 2020, Congress extended the Production Tax Credit for another year, the report added.

Nationally, 8.4 percent of utility-scale electricity generation in 2020 came from wind turbines, according to the report.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity United States December Congress 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

1 hour ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

2 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

3 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

3 hours ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.