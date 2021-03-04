New US Wind Turbine Power Capacity Sets Record in 2020 - Energy Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The US installed more wind turbine capacity in 2020 than in any other year, the Energy Information Administration said in a report.

"Annual wind turbine capacity additions in the United States set a record in 2020, totaling 14.2 gigawatts (GW) and surpassing the previous record of 13.2 GW added in 2012," the report said on Wednesday.

In both 2019 and 2020, more wind power capacity came on line than any other generating technology, the report added, possibly due to the pending expiration of existing tax credits - a situation that also occurred in 2012.

In December 2020, Congress extended the Production Tax Credit for another year, the report added.

Nationally, 8.4 percent of utility-scale electricity generation in 2020 came from wind turbines, according to the report.