New Use Of Landmines Drives Up Casualties: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:47 PM

New use of landmines, including extensive deployment by Russia in Ukraine, drove a global rise of new casualties from the weapons in 2022, a monitor said on Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) New use of landmines, including extensive deployment by Russia in Ukraine, drove a global rise of new casualties from the weapons in 2022, a monitor said on Tuesday.

According to the Landmine Monitor, 4,710 people were wounded or killed by landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 49 states and two other areas last year.

Civilians -- half of them children -- accounted for 85 percent of those casualties, it said.

That official number of overall casualties was slightly lower than a year earlier, when 5,544 such casualties were recorded.

But Mark Hiznay, the editor of the annual report, told reporters in Geneva that the drop last year was linked to "a massive gap in recording for Afghanistan during 2022".

