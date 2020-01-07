UrduPoint.com
New Venezuelan Parliament Speaker Calls Extraordinary Parliament Session On Tuesday

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) New Venezuelan Parliament Speaker Luis Parra is set to hold an extraordinary session at the country's National Assembly on Tuesday, meanwhile, opposition leader Juan Guaido plans to hold his special session on the same day.

"The next session is called for tomorrow, its agenda will be announced in the coming minutes," Parra told state-run VTV channel on Monday.

On Sunday, pro-government lawmaker Parra was elected as the new speaker for 2020-2021 at a parliament session. Opposition lawmakers later gathered at an office of a local newspaper and voted to re-elect Guaido, who was allegedly barred from entering congress, to the post.

President Nicolas Maduro said Guaido's supporters had requested that the parliament building be cordoned off during the session when the election took place, which prevented him from attending.

The United States and its allies have been supporting Guaido, who proclaimed himself an interim president in early 2019. On the other hand, Russia, China and Turkey, as well as other countries around the globe, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of the country. Maduro called the US recognition and support of Guaido as an attempt to overthrow the legitimate government in Venezuela and capture the country's oil and other resources.

