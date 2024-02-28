Open Menu

New Version Of Taiwan History Book Published

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A new version of the "General History of Taiwan," a history book first published more than 100 years ago, was revealed at a ceremony in Beijing on Tuesday.

The three-volume book was written by Lien Heng, a prominent poet and historian of Taiwan, and published in 1920 and 1921. It was the first publication to chronicle the history of Taiwan from the Sui Dynasty (581-618) to 1895, the start of the Japanese occupation.

Starting in March 2021, more than 20 experts from Taiwan and east China's Fujian Province worked together to translate the book from the classical Chinese language into modern Chinese, according to its publishers, the research institute on the history and culture of Fujian and Taiwan, as well as the Straits Publishing & Distributing Group.

The new version of the book is an achievement of cross-Strait academic cooperation to protect, pass on and innovate the Chinese culture, said Zheng Jianbang, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, at the ceremony.

It will also play a significant role in denouncing "Taiwan independence" and helping the people of Taiwan, particularly young people, develop a correct understanding of the history and identity of Taiwan, said Pan Xianzhang, vice director of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

In a congratulatory letter to the event, former Chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party Lien Chan, a descendant of the book's author, wrote that the book reveals the long and unbroken historical connection across the Strait and carries the author's deep affection for Taiwan and aspiration to safeguard the spirit of the Chinese nation.

The new version of the book has been published in simplified Chinese characters and will be published in traditional Chinese characters, more commonly used in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.

