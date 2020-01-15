New Video Shows 2 Missiles Hit Ukraine Jet Prior to Crashing Near Tehran - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) A new video published by the New York Times on Tuesday shows that Iran's military had fired two missiles at the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) passenger jet, hitting the aircraft about half a minute apart.

The newspaper said that it had verified the security camera footage, which was uploaded by an Iranian user on Youtube.

On January 8, an UIA Boeing 737-800 was unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military soon after took off from Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.

The video shows that neither of the two missiles immediately downed the aircraft as it continued to hover in the night sky for about a minute after the second impact before exploding mid-air and rapidly falling in a fire ball.

The video was filmed by a camera on the roof of a building near the village of Bidkaneh, four miles from the location of an Iranian military site, according to the newspaper.