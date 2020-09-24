UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Virus Cases In Moscow Climb To June Levels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:47 PM

New virus cases in Moscow climb to June levels

New coronavirus cases in Moscow on Thursday reached the highest level since late June, raising fears of a new wave of cases in the world's fourth most affected country

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :New coronavirus cases in Moscow on Thursday reached the highest level since late June, raising fears of a new wave of cases in the world's fourth most affected country.

The caseload increase had remained relatively stable in the capital at around 700 per day for several months, but the numbers began to climb again from September 15.

On Thursday, the capital recorded 1,050 new cases, the highest figure since June 23.

Russia as a whole confirmed 6,595 new cases, the highest figure since July 12. The government virus website said that 24 percent had no clinical symptoms.

The highest numbers of new cases are in Moscow, its surrounding region and the second largest city of Saint Petersburg.

Related Topics

World Moscow Petersburg June July September From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCSTSI expresses concern over low pressure gas sup ..

2 minutes ago

3 soldiers killed in central Mali ambush

2 minutes ago

Putin to Travel to South of Russia on Friday for K ..

2 minutes ago

TRT Turkish films wining at local, global festival ..

12 minutes ago

FAO launches animal vaccination campaign in NMDs

12 minutes ago

Bottled water billionaire pips Jack Ma to become C ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.