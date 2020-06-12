UrduPoint.com
New Virus Cases Raise Fears In Chinese Capital, Schools Delay Return

Fri 12th June 2020

Beijing said Friday it would delay primary school students returning to class after three fresh coronavirus cases emerged in the capital -- the first after two months of no infections in the city

China has largely brought domestic coronavirus infections under control, and the majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they return home.

China has largely brought domestic coronavirus infections under control, and the majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they return home.

But local authorities announced one new case with no recent travel history outside the capital on Thursday, followed by two more cases on Friday.

The two latest patients are employees of the China Meat Research Center, city officials said at a daily press conference.

One of them had travelled to Qingdao in east China within the past two weeks.

Beijing's Xinfadi meat wholesale market and Jingshen seafood market were closed Friday for disinfection and environmental sample collection after it emerged both were visited by the patients, local media reported.

The city's education commission said Friday it had cancelled first, second and third-graders' planned return to school on Monday -- affecting some 520,000 students, Xinhua reported.

The commission said students who had already returned to school would carry on lessons as normal, but with stricter anti-epidemic measures in place.

Beijing students have gradually resumed lessons in waves since late April, after schools had been closed for three months during the coronavirus outbreak.

The city's last case before the recent spike was reported in mid-April.

In total, there have been 597 infections reported in the city -- 174 of which were imported from overseas -- and nine local deaths, according to official figures.

