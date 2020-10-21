UrduPoint.com
New Virus Curbs For Another 1.4 Mn In Northern England

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:20 PM

More than a million people in northern England will be banned from mixing with other households under new coronavirus rules announced Wednesday, sparking warnings of "months of agony" ahead

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :More than a million people in northern England will be banned from mixing with other households under new coronavirus rules announced Wednesday, sparking warnings of "months of agony" ahead.

The county of South Yorkshire, which includes the city of Sheffield, will enter into "very high" alert or tier three restrictions from Saturday, the UK government announced.

Under the new rules, many pubs, bars, casinos and other venues will be closed for at least four weeks and residents will be barred from meeting anybody outside their household indoors or in private gardens.

The decision will affect around 1.4 million people, meaning that 7.3 million people -- or 13 percent of England's population -- will now be living under the toughest restrictions.

Similar measures were recently announced for the northwestern cities of Liverpool and Manchester and the county of Lancashire, following a surge in Covid-19 cases there.

Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said South Yorkshire leaders had secured 30 million ($39 million) in government funding to help local businesses affected by the new restrictions, as well as 11 million for public health measures.

Authorities in Manchester however had bitterly opposed measures announced Tuesday for their city, complaining that the cash on offer was not enough to protect low-income workers.

The row threatened to undermine Prime Minister Boris Johnson's strategy of local lockdowns across England, which he hopes will allow him to avoid a repeat of the national stay-at-home order imposed from March through June.

In testy exchanges in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Johnson said areas where additional restrictions are in place were "showing signs of progress".

But opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer questioned when the measures might be lifted.

"Instead of being a solution, tier three is a gateway to weeks and weeks, more likely months and months, of agony from which there's no likely exit," he told MPs.

