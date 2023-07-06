MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) New visits of US Ambassador in Moscow Lynne Tracy to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich depend on the schedule and the decision of Russia, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

Zakharova mentioned that the Venice Commission says that the consular access is provided in accordance with the law and regulations of the host country.

"It is this approach that we are guided by. When resolving such issues, the principles of reciprocity are also taken into account ... I emphasize that the visits of the US ambassador and her subordinates from among the consular employees to Gershkovich will continue to be provided depending on the schedule and the decision of the Russian side," Zakharova told a briefing.