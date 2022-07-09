UrduPoint.com

New Wave Of COVID-19 Infections Registered In South Korea - KDCA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

New Wave of COVID-19 Infections Registered in South Korea - KDCA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) More than 19,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in South Korea over the past 24 hours, which marks a new wave of coronavirus in the country, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Friday, adding that the government also plans to take preventive measures against the spread of monkeypox.

Health authorities say the country is facing "another wave of COVID-19.

"

According to the KDCA, 19,323 new COVID-19 cases have been registered over the past day, bringing the total number of cases to almost 18.5 million, with 24,605 deaths.

South Korea is set to introduce tougher measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak by next week.

Health authorities are also taking steps to detect possible cases of monkeypox. From July 11, testing will be available in all regions of the country.

Earlier in June, the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in South Korea.

Related Topics

South Korea June July All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

39 minutes ago
 Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures ..

Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus, lumpy sk ..

39 minutes ago
 Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin A ..

Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin America - Ambassador

39 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to provide edible items at affor ..

Steps being taken to provide edible items at affordable rates: Tanvir

39 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to rev ..

Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to review relief activities

39 minutes ago
 US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Ext ..

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.