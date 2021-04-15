UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Weekly US Jobless Claims Plunge To 576,000, Lowest Since Pandemic: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

New weekly US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic: govt

New applications for US unemployment benefits fell sharply last week, the government said on Thursday, reaching their lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic caused mass unemployment

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :New applications for US unemployment benefits fell sharply last week, the government said on Thursday, reaching their lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic caused mass unemployment.

The Labor Department said there were 576,000 new jobless claims filed last week, seasonally adjusted, far fewer than analysts had expected and the lowest level since the week ended March 14, 2020 -- just before the coronavirus sparked business disruptions and millions of layoffs.

Related Topics

Business March 2020 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 15 Apr 2021

2 minutes ago

Federal govt giving ample funds for uplifting Sind ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Academy loses bid to block Nazi use of cla ..

2 minutes ago

Food items at subsidized rates govt's top priority ..

2 minutes ago

US to Blame for Current State of Moscow-Washington ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.