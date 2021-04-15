New weekly US jobless claims plunge to 576,000, lowest since pandemic: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :New applications for US unemployment benefits fell sharply last week, the government said on Thursday, reaching their lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic caused mass unemployment.

The Labor Department said there were 576,000 new jobless claims filed last week, seasonally adjusted, far fewer than analysts had expected and the lowest level since the week ended March 14, 2020 -- just before the coronavirus sparked business disruptions and millions of layoffs.