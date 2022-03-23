New Western Sanctions Aim to Remove Russia as Obstacle to Unipolar World - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The purpose of the recent Western sanctions introduced against Moscow in the wake of the operation in Ukraine is to remove Russia as an obstacle to a unipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"This (anti-Russian sanctions) is all to remove the obstacle in the form of Russia on the way to building a unipolar world ... This is not about Ukraine, this is about the world order, in which the United States wants to be the sole sovereign and dominate," Lavrov said during his address at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).