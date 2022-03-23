UrduPoint.com

New Western Sanctions Aim To Remove Russia As Obstacle To Unipolar World - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2022 | 02:31 PM

New Western Sanctions Aim to Remove Russia as Obstacle to Unipolar World - Lavrov

The purpose of the recent Western sanctions introduced against Moscow in the wake of the operation in Ukraine is to remove Russia as an obstacle to a unipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The purpose of the recent Western sanctions introduced against Moscow in the wake of the operation in Ukraine is to remove Russia as an obstacle to a unipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"This (anti-Russian sanctions) is all to remove the obstacle in the form of Russia on the way to building a unipolar world ... This is not about Ukraine, this is about the world order, in which the United States wants to be the sole sovereign and dominate," Lavrov said during his address at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia United States All

Recent Stories

Russia Not Against Western Mediation in Talks With ..

Russia Not Against Western Mediation in Talks With Ukraine, But Has Red Lines - ..

4 minutes ago
 Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine Will Lead to Clash ..

Sending Peacekeepers to Ukraine Will Lead to Clash Between Russian, NATO Forces ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Military Continues to Evacuate Refugees Fr ..

Russian Military Continues to Evacuate Refugees From Mariupol - Defense Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption books four including two revenue o ..

Anti-Corruption books four including two revenue officials for manipulating land ..

6 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

6 minutes ago
 #ShowYourSpark; the all-new TECNO Spark 8C finally ..

#ShowYourSpark; the all-new TECNO Spark 8C finally launched in Pakistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>