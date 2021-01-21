New White House Press Secretary Promised Daily Briefings to 'Rebuild Trust'

Freshly inaugurated US White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, outlined her main task in the position as to bring transparency back to the briefing room and promised to hold briefings on a daily basis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Freshly inaugurated US White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, outlined her main task in the position as to bring transparency back to the briefing room and promised to hold briefings on a daily basis.

Briefings during former President Donald Trump's presidency were usually combative affairs and were highly inconsistent, sometimes with months between briefings.

"When the president asked me to serve in this role, we talked about the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room," Psaki said in her opening remarks during her first-ever briefing.

She went on to say that disagreements with the press corps may sometimes arise, but that "rebuilding trust with the American people will be central to our focus in the office and the White House.

She went on to say that briefings with public health experts and other government branches will also become a regularity, emphasizing daily briefings as part during weekdays.

"What we plan to do is not just return these daily briefings, Monday through Friday. Not Saturdays and Sundays, I'm not a monster, but also to return briefings with our health officials," Psaki said.

Wednesday's briefing took place in an amicable atmosphere shortly after Biden issued a flurry of executive orders reverting some of Trump's major policies.

The briefing highly contrasts the first briefing under the Trump administration, when Sean Spicer heatedly insisted that the crowd at Trump's inauguration was the largest ever in contrast to media reports.