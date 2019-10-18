A missile regiment, equipped with newest missile systems Yars-S, will enter combat duty in the Russian Siberian city of Barnaul in November, Col. Alexander Prokopenkov, the commander of the 35th missile division, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) A missile regiment, equipped with newest missile systems Yars-S, will enter combat duty in the Russian Siberian city of Barnaul in November, Col. Alexander Prokopenkov, the commander of the 35th missile division, said on Friday.

The technical characteristics of the newest missile system are not disclosed, although it has been revealed that there is a mobile version and a silo-base version. Yars-S has previously entered combat duty in Yoshkar-Ola.

"In September 2019, after weapons and military and special equipment acceptance and commission operations have been completed, the 479th missile regiment has entered test combat duty. In November 2019, the 479th missile regiment will enter combat duty," Prokopenkov said.