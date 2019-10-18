UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Yars-S Missile Systems To Enter Combat Duty In Russia's Barnaul In November - Military

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:39 PM

New Yars-S Missile Systems to Enter Combat Duty in Russia's Barnaul in November - Military

A missile regiment, equipped with newest missile systems Yars-S, will enter combat duty in the Russian Siberian city of Barnaul in November, Col. Alexander Prokopenkov, the commander of the 35th missile division, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) A missile regiment, equipped with newest missile systems Yars-S, will enter combat duty in the Russian Siberian city of Barnaul in November, Col. Alexander Prokopenkov, the commander of the 35th missile division, said on Friday.

The technical characteristics of the newest missile system are not disclosed, although it has been revealed that there is a mobile version and a silo-base version. Yars-S has previously entered combat duty in Yoshkar-Ola.

"In September 2019, after weapons and military and special equipment acceptance and commission operations have been completed, the 479th missile regiment has entered test combat duty. In November 2019, the 479th missile regiment will enter combat duty," Prokopenkov said.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Barnaul September November 2019

Recent Stories

Defense Ministry Has Evidence Arctic Shelf Belongs ..

2 minutes ago

Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif deliberate on Azadi ..

2 minutes ago

Babar Bin Atta resigns as PM's focal person on pol ..

2 minutes ago

New Lahore High Court Judges Take Oath at Lahore H ..

2 minutes ago

Unprofessional players should be barred from forei ..

9 minutes ago

Royal Couple visits Pak Army Canine Centre in Isla ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.