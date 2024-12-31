New Year Celebrations Start In New Zealand With Amazing Fireworks
Skies of Auckland and other cities lit up with amazing colorful fireworks as new year start
AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) New years celebrations started in New Zealand with amazing fireworks in Auckland and other cities.
The skies of Auckland lit up with colorful fireworks as new year started.
Where does the new year start first?
The New Year starts first in the world on the islands of Kiribati in the Central Pacific, particularly on its largest island, Kiritimati.
In addition, New Zealand's Chatham Islands, along with Samoa, Tonga, the Phoenix Islands of Kiribati, parts of Antarctica, and Tokelau, welcomed 2025 at 4 PM Pakistan Standard Time.
Timeline of new year’s arrival in different regions (Pakistan Standard Time):
Tuesday, December 31
5pm
Fiji, a small part of eastern Russia and several Pacific islands including the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu.
6pm
Most of Australia including Melbourne and Sydney, along with the Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea's Bougainville region.
6:30pm
Smaller Australian regions, including Adelaide.
7pm
Australia's Queensland state, Micronesia, Northern Mariana Islands, parts of Antarctica, and Guam.
7:30pm
Australia’s Northern Territory.
8pm
Japan, South Korea, parts of Russia, North Korea, parts of Indonesia, East Timor, and Palau.
8:15pm
Western Australia.
9pm
China, the Philippines, Malaysia, parts of Indonesia, most of Mongolia, Brunei, Irkutsk (Russia), parts of Antarctica, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Macau.
10pm
Most of Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, parts of Russia, parts of Mongolia, Antarctica, and Australia’s Christmas Island.
10:30pm
Myanmar and Australia’s Cocos Islands.
11pm
Bangladesh, parts of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Bhutan, British-owned islands in the Indian Ocean, Omsk (Russia), and parts of Antarctica.
11:15pm
Nepal.
11:30pm
India and Sri Lanka.
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
12am(Midnight)
Pakistan, parts of Russia, most of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Maldives, Tajikistan, French Southern Territories, Kerguelen Islands, and parts of Antarctica.
12:30am
Afghanistan.
1am
Azerbaijan, the UAE, Armenia, parts of Russia, Oman, most of Georgia, Réunion, Mauritius, and Seychelles.
1:30am
Iran.
2am
Moscow (Russia), Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, and 17 other locations.
3am
Greece, Egypt, Lebanon, Rwanda, Romania, and 26 other locations.
4am
Germany, Nigeria, Algeria, Italy, Belgium, Morocco, Albania, France, and 38 other locations.
5am
UK, small parts of Greenland, Cabo Verde, and the Azores.
6am
Most of Greenland, parts of Brazil (Pernambuco), South Georgia, and South Sandwich Islands.
7am
Most of Brazil, most of Argentina, parts of Chile, Uruguay, parts of Antarctica, Paraguay, French Guiana, the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon.
7:30am
Newfoundland and Labrador (Canada).
8am
Parts of Canada, Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Guyana, and 24 other locations.
9am
Eastern US (New York, Washington D.C.), parts of Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba, Acre (Brazil), small parts of Mexico, Haiti, Bahamas, Jamaica, small parts of Chile, and the Cayman Islands.
10am
Central America, most of Mexico, parts of Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
11am
Parts of the US, Canada, and Mexico.
12pm (Noon)
Parts of the US (Los Angeles, San Francisco), British Columbia (Canada), Baja California (Mexico), Pitcairn Islands, and Clipperton Island.
1pm
Alaska (US) and parts of French Polynesia.
1:30pm
Marquesas Islands (French Polynesia).
2pm
Hawaii (US), Tahiti (French Polynesia), and the Cook Islands.
3pm
American Samoa, US territories like Midway Atoll and Niue — the last inhabited regions to welcome the New Year.
4pm
Uninhabited US territories including Baker Island and Howland Island will mark the New Year last.
