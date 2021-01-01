New Year injuries in Philippines down sharply due to firecrackers ban

Philippine health authorities said on Friday that about 50 people were injured in the revelries of celebrating Christmas and welcoming the New Year, significantly lower than in the past due to the fireworks ban amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Philippine health authorities said on Friday that about 50 people were injured in the revelries of celebrating Christmas and welcoming the New Year, significantly lower than in the past due to the fireworks ban amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said 49 people needed hospital treatment because of fireworks injuries and one from a stray bullet from Dec. 21, 2020, to Jan. 1 this year. No deaths were reported, he added.

"This is 85 percent lower than the 340 total cases reported last year, and 89 percent lower than the average number recorded between 2015 and 2019," Duque told an online briefing.

Although the number of injured people in Metro Manila had fallen from last year, he said almost half of the fireworks-related injuries occurred in the capital area.

Duque attributed the low number of injuries this year to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ban on fireworks the government imposed to avoid gathering and prevent transmission.

"Due to the pandemic, the Filipinos became more aware and involved in ensuring health and safety of their family and community," Duque said.

Metro Manila mayors banned firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices while the metropolis grapple with a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, muting the New Year revelry.

Government authorities urged the public to stay at home and ditch firecrackers, not only to avoid injuries but also to prevent transmission.

Filipinos like to make noise to greet the new year, a tradition they believe will bring good luck in the coming year.

President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to impose a total firecracker ban next year to prevent injuries and deaths.

The Philippines now has 474,064 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 9,244 deaths