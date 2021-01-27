UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York, 17 Other US States Urge Appellate Court To Allow Tougher Limits On Guns

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:33 PM

New York, 17 Other US States Urge Appellate Court to Allow Tougher Limits on Guns

A coalition of 18 US states urged a federal court to uphold a California rule banning sales of assault-style rifles to people under age 21 and to reaffirm states' ability to enact reasonable limits on firearms, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A coalition of 18 US states urged a Federal court to uphold a California rule banning sales of assault-style rifles to people under age 21 and to reaffirm states' ability to enact reasonable limits on firearms, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"In the brief - filed in US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit - the coalition argues that laws restricting the sale of long guns and semi-automatic rifles to individuals under the age of 21, unless they fall into enumerated exceptions, are reasonable requirements that California has the right to adopt," the release said.

The release also seeks a broader ruling that supports the right of individual states to enact "reasonable firearm regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence," the release added.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that California's laws unduly infringe upon the rights of individuals aged 18-20. The US Constitution allows private ownership of guns.

A lower court previously denied the plaintiffs' request for preliminary injunctive relief after concluding that they are not likely to succeed on the merits of their claims, the release said.

Related Topics

Sale New York Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,939 new COVID-19 cases, 4,536 reco ..

21 minutes ago

International Travelers, Citizens Must Submit Nega ..

2 minutes ago

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

35 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

35 minutes ago

Spain's Madrid to Suspend COVID-19 Vaccination for ..

2 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.