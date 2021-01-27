New York, 17 Other US States Urge Appellate Court to Allow Tougher Limits on Guns

A coalition of 18 US states urged a federal court to uphold a California rule banning sales of assault-style rifles to people under age 21 and to reaffirm states' ability to enact reasonable limits on firearms, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A coalition of 18 US states urged a Federal court to uphold a California rule banning sales of assault-style rifles to people under age 21 and to reaffirm states' ability to enact reasonable limits on firearms, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"In the brief - filed in US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit - the coalition argues that laws restricting the sale of long guns and semi-automatic rifles to individuals under the age of 21, unless they fall into enumerated exceptions, are reasonable requirements that California has the right to adopt," the release said.

The release also seeks a broader ruling that supports the right of individual states to enact "reasonable firearm regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence," the release added.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that California's laws unduly infringe upon the rights of individuals aged 18-20. The US Constitution allows private ownership of guns.

A lower court previously denied the plaintiffs' request for preliminary injunctive relief after concluding that they are not likely to succeed on the merits of their claims, the release said.